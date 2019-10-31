NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Symphony honored the late Don Williams Thursday night, playing his music alongside his band.
The "Gentle Giant" showcased Williams on a big screen singing with the orchestra and his band playing along. The event goes for three days and originated from all of the fan mail he received.
Williams' former manager says the mail continued to come in even after he died. According to his manager, the show keeps Don's memory and music alive.
"What I would like to see achieved tonight is everybody walking out, thinking what a wonderful artist he was," former manager Robert Pratt said. "What a wonderful show they've experienced and for the very first time in his long career, his music being played with an orchestra.
Special guests Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins were also part of the show.
