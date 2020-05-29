NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Symphony “performed” for the first time in the last couple of months.
Like many in the quarantine, the musicians have not been able to go to work.
On Thursday night, members of the Nashville Symphony performed small parts of the Beethoven's 6th Symphony and filmed themselves doing their performance.
After hours and hours of editing, they put it all together for a virtual performance.
“So many of us in terms of venues most of us are in the people business and loving people that come in and we really haven't been able to do that,” Justin Bradford, with Director of Digital Media at Nashville Symphony, said. “Luckily we have a lot of brain power in the Nashville Symphony and it took weeks to put it all together.”
To see the full performance, click here.
Of course, the group said they are itching to get back to normal performances. Large entertainment venues are nearly last on the reopening list.
The symphony says until groups of 100 can meet together, they are stuck apart.
They're still making music though.
If you want to check out how the musicians are spending their time-- check out the symphony on social media.
