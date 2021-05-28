NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time in over a year, members of the Nashville Symphony will take the stage this weekend and perform a live concert.

The Nashville Symphony will perform on Friday and Saturday as part of the Summer Chamber Music Series. The series offers free tickets to the community to enjoy music in an intimate setting inside the Laura Turner Concert Hall.

The two performances this Memorial Day Weekend will feature a selection of Bach, Massenet, Grandjany, and Tchaikovsky with a variety of instruments, including marimba, harp, and piano.

Those unable to attend either of the performances this week can look forward to additional concerts on June 4, 19, 25, and 26.

Attendees interested in admission must register in advance. Seats are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.