NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Symphony is already talking about when they can re-open and how in the meantime they’re finding unique ways to share their music and their love for the art.
Giancarlo Guerrero is the Music Director for the Nashville Symphony and he is trying to help parents and students learning and working from home due to COVID-19.
The Nashville Symphony is offering free music lessons, a chance to connect with the community and a much needed opportunity to escape all from the comfort of your at home performance hall.
"We look for it in difficult moments. We search for it when we’re struggling in our own lives," Guerrero said. "Some of them are even playing on the sidewalks for their neighbors and fortunately they had the foresight to broadcast this to the rest of the world."
Then there are the lessons and no instruments. The members of the Nashville Symphony are teaching people how to make maracas and drums and even, how to be a maestro using a piece of uncooked spaghetti.
"Make no mistake music is the universal language and it will be our duty as musicians and authorities to help all of us come out of this unforgettable crisis," Guerrero said. "And I think at the end of this there’s going to be a great hunger. There’s going to be a great degree of desire of people to come back out and music is going to play a huge part of that."
Guerrero said as soon as they get the green light to re-open they will, but they will likely have to be creative about the re-opening process.
Instead of groups of thousands like they’re used to, they may have to start by performing for groups of 100 or even 50. They’ll also likely be streaming performances.
