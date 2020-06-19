Nashville Symphony Fashion Show canceled due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2020 Nashville Symphony Fashion Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show was scheduled for August 26 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. However, the decision was made because of "safety concerns regarding large public gatherings."

The news comes after the Nashville Symphony suspended all its events and concerts through July 31, 2021. They are working to reschedule all 2020/21 concerts to the 2021/22 season.

If you are a ticket holder, you have the following options:

  • donate a portion or the entirety of their Fashion Show patron gift or tickets back to the organization as a fully tax-deductible donation

  • request a refund by July 31

For more information, you can email giving@nashvillesymphony.org or call the Symphony’s Development Department at 615.687.6494. You can also click here.

 

