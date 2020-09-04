Nashville Symphony conductor Giancarlo Guerrero is right now in a bit of libretto limbo. Covid has his music shut down. Terry Bulger shows us.

When Guerrero waves his baton, things happen. Crowds come to their feet, music fills the hall and the sounds three centuries old come to life. However, that's has not been the case since March.

"All I can do right now is try to keep my chops just like an athlete," Guerrero said. "If you don't perform you're just not the same."

COVID-19 has erased six months of his musical life, and the silence drives him crazy.

"It's really sad. A place like this should be full of joy and filled with music," he said. 

Guerrero knows traveling musicians aren't supposed to live like this.

He's now eager for the day it all comes back. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

