NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While the Nashville Symphony may be silent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their music is still ringing out.
Passion for music can’t stop the coronavirus, but the coronavirus can’t stop the passion for music.
Director Tucker Biddlecombe wondered if he could blend 60 virtual voices into one computer driven chorus.
Sheet music voices and his all volunteer Symphony Chorus make it happen, incredible all because of that passion.
Tucker knows it’s easier to get perfection from the computer, because you can pause and change things, something you can’t do in a live performance.
It’s all beautiful and can be found on Nashville Symphony.org all thanks to a Mac and the maestro.
