NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Symphony announced Wednesday the cancellation of the symphony’s weekend performances.
Nashville Symphony cancelled their performances of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, specifically concerning the number of musicians able to perform.
Due to COVID19 safety protocols that affect the number of musicians able to perform, we regrettably must cancel this weekend's performances of Tchaikovsky's “Pathétique.” Thanks for your support and for helping us ensure the safety of our staff and musicians during this time 1/ pic.twitter.com/W1idxbhRDt— Nashville Symphony (@nashvillesymph) January 19, 2022
The performances cancelled were Jan. 20th to the 22nd at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
The symphony said they have placed the value of purchased tickets on customer accounts for community members to redeem any time before July 31, 2022.
The program was set to feature Price’s Dances in the Canebrakes, Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, “Pathétique”.
