NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Symphony has canceled all concerts for the 2020 to 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the Nashville Symphony said they have been forced to cancel or reschedule more than 65 concerts and events because of COVID-19.
Officials with the Nashville Symphony said they have canceled all events through July 31, 2021. They are working to reschedule all 2020/21 concerts to the 2021/22 season.
"In light of our current challenges, postponing all concert activity for the next year is the best course of action to ensure that the Symphony can continue serving our community in the long run."
Officials with the Nashville Symphony said they are expected to lose about $8 million or 30 percent of their annual income.
The Board of Directors for Nashville Symphony voted to furlough a total of 79 musicians and 49 full-time staff members. The furlough will start on July 1.
Since March, the management at the Nashville Symphony said they have been "exploring every available option to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institution."
"Without the ability to perform for the public, we are unable to generate essential operating revenue. And without that revenue, the Nashville Symphony faces a threat to its very existence. Until we have certainty that our economy can remain open, and that audiences are ready and able to return to large public gatherings, attempting to restart concert activity poses significant risks to our institution."
The Officials with the Nashville Symphony said they based their decision on the following four factors:
- We are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our patrons, musicians, staff and volunteers, along with the entire community. That means doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Our projected losses caused by the pandemic now total $8 million, or 30% of our annual revenue. These losses, combined with our high operating costs, have placed us in a very vulnerable financial position.
- As our community continues to reopen, concert venues will be required to maintain social distancing for an unspecified amount of time. Because of our high operational costs – which total $2.3 million each month – we cannot sustainably operate with social distancing, due to the loss of revenue associated with reduced audience capacity.
- Postponing the concert season we had originally planned provides us with what we hope will be sufficient time for the pandemic to run its course, and for the Nashville Symphony to conserve its limited resources until we have reasonable assurance that we can safely resume concerts and welcome the community back to our concert hall.
If you are a ticket holder, you have the following options:
- donate your tickets back to help support our Symphony
- keep your tickets for your rescheduled concert(s)
- receive a flexible ticket credit
- request a refund
Officials with the Nashville Symphony said they will reach out to a ticket holder by July 15.
Orchestra Committee Chair Melinda Whitley released this statement on Friday's announcement.
“Like every professional orchestra around the world, we are facing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Because of the nature of our industry and of our venue, we are likely to be among the last to return to work. We know that health and safety must be the driving factor in returning to the stage, but we miss making music, and we miss our audiences. We cherish our role as part of the vibrant creative community that makes our home known around the world as ‘Music City.’ We look forward to the day when we can once again share the unequaled experience of live symphonic music with our audiences
