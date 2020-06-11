NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Superspeedway voiced its support of NASCAR’s decision Wednesday to ban the Confederate flag from all events.
The speedway tweeted its support last night, saying in part, “Everyone should feel welcome at Nashville Superspeedway no matter their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, nationality or religion.”
June 11, 2020
The Superspeedway was selected just last week to host a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.