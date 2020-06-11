NASCAR Nashville 2021 Auto Racing

FILE -- In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. NASCAR is set to return to the track in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR’s decade-long drought at the track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Superspeedway voiced its support of NASCAR’s decision Wednesday to ban the Confederate flag from all events.

The speedway tweeted its support last night, saying in part, “Everyone should feel welcome at Nashville Superspeedway no matter their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, nationality or religion.”

The Superspeedway was selected just last week to host a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2021.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.