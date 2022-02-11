NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – U.S. Attorney Mark H. Widasin announced Tuesday that a substance abuse treatment program in Nashville has agreed to pay a civil settlement to resolve allegations that it violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act.
Officials said that VCPHCS IX, LLC, will pay a civil settlement of $50,000 after allegations that they failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the movement of controlled substances and omitted material information on multiple forms required by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which are used to order and track controlled substances.
The United States also alleged that VCPHCS failed to include a required form with a return shipment for controlled substances.
"Complete and accurate records are critical to ensure the safe distribution of controlled substances and to protect against diversion," said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. "For this reason, our office is committed to expecting total compliance with the Controlled Substances Act."
Officials said Congress passed the CSA to combat controlled substances' illegal distribution and abuse, including prescription medications. They added that also under the CSA, entities registered with the DEA who purchase, distribute, dispense, transfer, or sell controlled substances must comply with strict inventory and documentation requirements.
"Everyone who is involved in the safe and legal distribution of controlled substances has an obligation to follow the law and do their part to help protect the nation's prescription drug supply chain against diversion, or other wrong-doing," said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott, who heads the Drug Enforcement Administration's Louisville Division. "Proper record keeping is an essential step in this endeavor, and compliance with the Controlled Substances Act is non-negotiable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.