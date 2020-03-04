The words 'Nashville Strong' have been used to describe how resilient Music City is, in times of crises, from the 2010 floods, to Monday's devastating tornado.
Project-615, is churning out hundreds of these tee-shirts by the hour, with the logo Nashville Strong, apparently, people can't wait to get their hands on one. 615's Tiller says, they are selling fast
"We have put the shirts on line at Project 615.org, we've already raised, sixty-thousand dollars," said Tiller.
Tiller says 615 Project, is partnering with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, that's where the proceeds for the shirts will go. It hit on a theme that Nashvillians have really picked up on, it captures, what the city is all about.
"The shirts says Nashville Strong, as the tornado hit, soon after, people were posting about the damage, building awareness as to what is happening in Nashville, with the hashtag, Nashville Strong," said Tiller.
The Community foundation of Middle Tennessee, has established a fund, that up to three-hundred-fifty- thousand dollars and growing, to help tornado victims of the Midstate storms, they distributes the money to non-profits, the foundations Ellen Lehman says, the money is closely monitored.
"So there are lot of layers to make sure the money is used wisely and well, " said Lehman.
For the 615 Project, the shirts serve a double purpose.
"The more people who will purchase the shirts, we can help, but it also gives people a way to give back and raise awareness of what is happening here in Nashville," said Tiller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.