Gov. Lee requests federal emergency declaration after bombing in downtown Nashville

After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president. 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For those affected by the Nashville Bombing on Christmas morning, two moving days have been set for business owners and residents to gather their belongings.

Anyone that has property in this area has been sent an email asking to RSVP by choosing a three-hour block on either Saturday, January 9th or Sunday, January 10th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Urban Search and Rescue teams will be available to assist anyone that may need access to restricted areas.

Officers will also be on scene to help navigate vehicles that will be used to load items.

Other Nashville Strong Moving Days will be held later for those who cannot take part this weekend.

Second Avenue business owners and residents who did not receive an email can request additional information by contacting MNPD Sergeant Brion Kris Delap at brion.delap@nashville.gov.

