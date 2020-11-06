NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A stretch of road in Nashville is set to be renamed after civil Rights leader and late Congressman John Lewis.

Metro Council voted on the plan last night.

The council received letters from the CEO of the Ryman Auditorium, the interim President of Fisk University and the American Baptist College where the late congressman went to school.

All the letters voiced support for renaming a part of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way.

Rep. Lewis has a significant history with the civil rights movement here in Nashville.

Lewis was one of the 13 original “Freedom Riders" and led the historic lunch counter sit-ins that led to Nashville becoming the first southern city to start the desegregation of public places.

The renaming plan will change the stretch of road from Opry Place to Commerce Street to Rep. John Lewis Way North.

5th Ave. North from Commerce Street to I-65 will be renamed Rep. John Lewis Way North.

And 5th Avenue South from Broadway to Oak Street will become Rep. John Lewis Way South.

Rep. Lewis died in July at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Metro council members support street being named in honor of Rep. John Lewis Members of the Metro City Council along with community leaders are looking to rename a street in honor of Civil Rights leader John Lewis.