NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Exactly 25 years ago, Davidson County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Newson Jr. went to serve an eviction while on-duty not knowing his life would come to an end.
Deputy Newson Jr. attempted to serve the eviction on Briggs Avenue when he was shot and killed at approximately 7:40 a.m.
Since then, Summer Place sat near the Davidson County Sheriff's Office warrant division and training academy. Now, the building no longer stands after being demolished for the new DCSO headquarters.
After 25 years, the new building will now be located at One Jerry Newson Way - the street dedicated in the fallen deputy's honor.
