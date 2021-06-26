NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville became the first city to name a street after a drag queen.

On Saturday afternoon, people gathered to rename part of Carney Street to Bianca Paige Way.

Mark Middleton, who performed in drag as Bianca Paige, died in 2010 from lymphoma. Paige was a longtime performer in Nashville and an AIDS advocate.

People who knew him said this tribute was a long time coming.

"It's really amazing. Mark's legacy in town is so memorable, and everything he's done for HIV and AIDS. Eleven years later, we're still celebrating him and honoring him," Nashville resident Ron Sanford said. "For us to be the first city ever to be naming a street after a drag queen in America is amazing."

His work helped create the Bianca Paige Awareness Network, which in partnership with Music City Prep Clinic, held a celebration on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Country music superstar Ty Herndon, Chris Housman, Brody Ray, Shelly Fairchild joined Mayor John Cooper and U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper at the dedication ceremony. The street is near the bar, Trax, where Bianca often performed.