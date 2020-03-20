NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville State Community College will be joining many other colleges and Universities around the county by moving to online courses.
NSCC announced that they will begin online classes, student services and operations on Monday, March 23 until further notice.
The college will continue to send important updates through their website.
Students that may need guidance on how to access online courses beginning March 23 should click here and are encouraged to communicate directly with faculty about their classes.
