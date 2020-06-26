A lot of us have had one of these moments. You're out shopping, only to be shocked by an unexpected find. A mother and daughter have just had one of those moments at a place you know. Now, they're hoping for help to get that special find home.
Head into a Goodwill Outlet Store, you're going to find the nostalgic, the seasonal, and the sentimental.
"I've affectionately named it The Dig," laughed country singer Marylynne Stella. "Not a single thing goes unturned when I get in there."
Marylynne's daughter is a familiar face. She's country singer Maisy Stella who played Daphne Conrad on the show Nashville.
After a recent dig at the Goodwill Outlet Store in Berry Hill, Marylynne found a little box and brought it back to Maisy. What was inside the box captured both their hearts.
"It was filled with negatives," said Marylynne, estimating there are more than four hundred negatives in the box.
Using an app that can show the negatives developed, Maisy and Marylynne stepped into a family's story, a family growing up through the 1950s and 60s.
"Their family dynamic is really heartwarming, really sweet," said Marylynne. "I literally have shivers. I feel like we're so connected."
"We literally watched them grow up," said Maisy. "They seem like such a loving family."
Some of the pictures show the family on Christmas morning. Other pictures show the children riding on bikes or parents posing in their front yard.
For a mother and daughter, the moments are too precious for them not to get back home. The clues to find the family are few.
"They did a family vacation, and that was definitely in Spain," said Maisy, referring to a picture of the family on a bridge.
Maisy and Marylynne are hoping the word can spread enough that someone out there can help in the journey of a box of pictures going from a Goodwill back to a family where they belong.
"I can't imagine getting 400 negatives of my childhood and my siblings, and I would just die for that," said Marylynne.
If you know the family in the pictures, contact Marylynne at mlstella@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.