A sex offender convicted of stalking women in Nashville is now trying to get out of jail early.
Prosecutors said Timothy Temple is a "peeping tom" who is fascinated with women near the Vanderbilt area.
Temple is in jail but his attorney is asking a judge to suspend his sentence.
"When we're all being encouraged to stay at home right now, that's the last kind of person you want out on the street," said Mallory Dobbs, one of Temples' victims.
News4 obtained surveillance video that showed Temple outside Dobbs' apartment in 2017.
Prosecutors said, at one point he left a note and even suet up a chair so he could come back again and again.
"It was the scariest thing I've ever witnessed in my life," said Dobbs.
In 2018 Temple was convicted of stalking.
He was sentenced to nine and a half years to be served at 60% for a total of about seven and a half years.
"The least he could do is serve the full sentence," said Dobbs.
So Dobbs was shocked when she found out Temples' attorney recently filed a motion to get Temple out almost two years early, especially since Temple has such a lengthy criminal history.
He's been convicted of 15 felonies in Nashville including especially aggravated stalking and aggravated assault.
"He's been doing this stuff since 1987. I mean, there's no way he could be rehabilitated in two years. He's not done," said Dobbs.
Temples' attorney Georgia Sims said she couldn't comment on the motion because it's a pending matter.
Back in 2018 when temple was convicted Sims sent News4 a statement saying "Poverty, mental illness, and substance abuse will never be solved by locking human beings in cages."
"Well it's just, he feels like an animal when he's stalking me like prey. I mean, with all do respect, a cage is where he kind of belongs if he's going to behave like that," said Dobbs.
The motion hearing is scheduled for Tuesday October 27th.
A JUDGE IS EXPECTED TO HEAR THAT MOTION TOMORROW MORNING IN COURT
DOBBS PLANS TO BE THERE.
WE'LL LET YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENS
CARLEY GORDON NEWS4 NASHVILLE.
