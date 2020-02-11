NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville sports council announced Tuesday that they are holding a new contest: Nashville's Best Sports Fan.
The council organized the contest as a way to celebrate Nashville being named the "Best Sports City" by the Sports Business Journal.
“What better way to celebrate this tremendous honor than to find out who is Nashville’s Best Sports Fan,” Nashville Sports Council President/CEO Scott Ramsey said in a press release. “Whether it’s college or the pros, Nashville has a robust sports culture and we’re eager to see that pride on full display.”
The winner will get a Titans, Predators, sounds and Nashville SC jersey in addition to two tickets each to the 2020 Music City Bowl and 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.
To enter, sports fans must post videos or pictures showing their fandom with the hashtag #nashsportsfan. The contest ends February 24.
The top five finalists will be announced February 24 and the winner will be announced March 3 at a special event at Topgolf.
