NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club unveiled its rebrand Thursday which includes new logos, four sets of uniforms, as well as word and logomarks that will debut in the 2019 season.

“This is a historic and exciting day in Nashville Sounds history,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse, “This new era of Sounds baseball captures Nashville and the surrounding communities in its entirety, while paying homage to the team’s rich history. We’re thrilled to bring about a look focusing not only on Broadway, but all the communities that make Music City. We’re confident this rebrand is something all of Nashville can be proud of.”

The team’s new identity was brought to life by RARE Design, a Hattiesburg, Miss. branding company. RARE Design has done rebrands for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

The 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball begins on Thursday, April 4 when the Nashville Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at First Tennessee Park.