NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds season is over after the 2020 minor league baseball was canceled on Tuesday.
Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said they are "extremely disappointed" for the cancellation of 2020 season.
“While we will not have our traditional Minor League Baseball season this year, we’re continuing to finalize details for the 2020 Nashville Sounds Alternate Season and hope to share those plans as soon as possible," Nuse said in a statement on Tuesday.
2020 will be the first time there has been no professional baseball in Nashville since 1977.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner said in a statement on Tuesday. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Nashville Sounds advised its season ticket members to do the following items if they already purchased season ticket memberships:
- Renew season tickets to the 2020 Alternate Season and earn a 10% bonus – By selecting this option, members are choosing to use a portion of their 2020 season ticket account credit to put towards a 10-Game (or more) Flex Plan for the 2020 Nashville Sounds Alternate Season. Additionally, fans can benefit with a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of the season ticket value. Ex: $1,000 season ticket membership = $100 account credit bonus to the 2021 season. The account credit will be paid in Nashville Sounds Baseball Bucks and can be used on merchandise at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop, food and drink at concessions stands or for additional ticket purchases.
- Renew season tickets for the 2021 season and earn a 10% bonus – By selecting this option the Sounds will apply the value or credit of the 2020 season tickets towards the renewal of the 2021 season tickets. Additionally, fans can benefit with a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of the season ticket value. Ex: $1,000 season ticket membership = $100 account credit bonus to 2021. The account credit will be paid in Nashville Sounds Baseball Bucks and can be used on merchandise at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop, food and drink at concessions stands or for additional ticket purchases.
- Refund to the original form of payment – By selecting this option a refund will be issued to the form of payment used for the original season ticket purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.