NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - By now you've probably heard of working from home, but what about working from home plate? 

For just $95 a day, you can rent a private suite at the Nashville Sounds ballpark as a temporary workspace, complete with views of First Horizon Park and the Nashville skyline. 

WIFI, printing, coffee, TV and office supplies will all be provided. Food service will also be available. 

If you're looking for a change of scenery for your work from home office, click here to find out more.

