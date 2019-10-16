NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It may be the off-season for the Nashville Sounds, but the team is still putting in work.
The Sounds spent part of their Wednesday renovating the softball field at John Overton High School. Sounds players were busy patching up the pitcher's mound, planting grass seed and fertilizing.
This is actually the second similar project players have taken on this off-season. Last week, they were out at Hillsboro High School renovating the baseball field.
