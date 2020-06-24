NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds plans to host a 40-game season with unsigned free agents at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds have been in discussion with Major League Baseball about hosting the games involving free agents.
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that players have agreed to report for training by July 1 with a 60-game season scheduled to start on July 23 or 24.
Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse told News4 that he is hopeful to work with Major League Baseball on this, but the plan is for games to be played with or without MLB's cooperation.
"We continue to have meaningful discussions with baseball officials and local health officials with hopes fo baseball in Nashville in 2020," the team tweeted on Tuesday night.
Nuse said he is in the process of finding players to participate in the games. The plan is to sign 40 players where two teams will play games against one another.
Each of the 30 Major League Baseball Players will be allowed to invite 60 players to camp with 30 being allowed on the roster for the first game of the season. The other players in camp would remain at a team training facility in case of injury or a player testing positive for COVID-19.
Nuse is hopeful that Nashville moves into Phase Four on the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville by July 20. The current plan would be to have 25% of capacity during the season. The team is in constant talks with Mayor John Cooper.
Nuse said the team would wait 7-10 days before Nashville is set to begin Phase Four before bringing players in. He hopes the city hits its date to where sports venues can reopen.
Davidson County entered Phase Three on the Roadmap for Reopening on Monday, June 22. The county will remain in Phase Three for at least 28 days.
