NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - By now you've probably heard of working from home, but what about working from home plate?
For just $95 a day, you can rent a private suite at the Nashville Sounds ballpark as a temporary workspace, complete with views of First Horizon Park and the Nashville skyline.
ICYMI: You can make @FirstHorizonPrk your office! Take a break from your kitchen table and work from a private suite at the ballpark with a view of the Nashville skyline. All the details & to make your reservation ➡️ https://t.co/0TljSI4sE9 pic.twitter.com/ZCQNAyod3g— Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) January 12, 2021
WIFI, printing, coffee, TV and office supplies will all be provided. Food service will also be available.
If you're looking for a change of scenery for your work from home office, click here to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.