NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The Nashville Sounds, Nashville's minor league baseball team is looking for National Anthem singers for the 2019 season.
Singing groups of all kinds are encouraged to audition.
According to the MILB website, participants should record an A cappella performance of either the "Star Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America."
Participants should either email it to anthem@nashvillesounds.com or send a CD or DVD to the address listed on the website.
For more information on how to audition to sing at a Sounds game, go to this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.