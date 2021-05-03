NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds are preparing to welcome fans back to the ballpark.
With the announcement of Nashville's reopening in the next two weeks, the Sounds are following suit and plan to allow almost 100 percent attendance at First Horizon Park.
ICYMI: Beginning Friday, May 14, @FirstHorizonPrk will be open at nearly 100% capacity! Additional tickets to May games will be available for purchase on Monday. All the details: https://t.co/b11vNkTJDO pic.twitter.com/FaNYF1wKOa— Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) May 1, 2021
Fans can start buying tickets for the upcoming Sounds season starting today.
The Sounds season begins Tuesday in Toledo before the team returns to Nashville for their home opener against the Memphis Redbirds on May 11.
