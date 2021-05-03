First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds are preparing to welcome fans back to the ballpark. 

With the announcement of Nashville's reopening in the next two weeks, the Sounds are following suit and plan to allow almost 100 percent attendance at First Horizon Park. 

Fans can start buying tickets for the upcoming Sounds season starting today.

The Sounds season begins Tuesday in Toledo before the team returns to Nashville for their home opener against the Memphis Redbirds on May 11.  

Click here for more information on buying tickets. 

 
 

