NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced their donation of $10,000 to help with supplies to aid the flood recovery efforts in Humphreys County.
“The loss of life and devastation from the recent flooding is tragic,” said Sounds co-owner Frank Ward. “The Midstate area has been through a great deal of unfortunate events over the last 18 months and the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will continue to assist in every way possible. Aside from a monetary donation, rest assured our incredible front office will lend helping hands over the coming weeks and months.”
The Sounds are providing multiple ways for fans to donate necessary items such as diapers, paper towels, batteries, towels, baby formula and much more.
Items may be dropped off at the Club and Suite entrance at First Horizon Park through Friday, September 3.
If you are unavailable to bring items to this location, an Amazon wish list has been set up as well.
In addition to the monetary donation made by the Sounds, the Nashville Sounds Foundation is currently accepting donations to via Venmo at @NashvilleSoundsFoundation.
The Sounds also are donating all of the dog ticket money from the July 27th Tito's Tail Waggin' game to the Humphreys County Humane Society.
