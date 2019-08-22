First Horizon logo
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The ballpark where the Nashville Sounds play will be renamed First Horizon Park, the name of the parent company of First Tennessee Bank.

In June First Horizon reported they would rename its' four subsidiaries under the First Horizon brand. These included First Tennessee Bank, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial. 

“First Tennessee’s commitment to Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club is of utmost importance to our organization and fan base,” said Sounds General Manager and COO Adam Nuse. “We’re excited to introduce and transition First Horizon Park to the best fans in Minor League Baseball.”

First Horizon plans to change the signage at the park in January of 2020.

