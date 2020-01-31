NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – In a letter sent today to Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council members, Nashville Soccer President John Ingram, details of the most recent discussions and developments between the soccer club and city were laid out.
Among those plans, details noted that the Fairgrounds infrastructure needed improvement. Ingram said that according to Cooper, Metro’s $25M that have been issued in bonds to cover those costs were not enough. The club has offered to pay $19M in additional infrastructure costs in redevelopment of the Fairgrounds property for the stadium.
Also in Ingram’s letter, it forgave one element of the stadium agreement that caused some controversy: Metro would no longer be obligated to pay Nashville Soccer $35M to cover lease payment costs, if ticket sales and sales tax revenues associated with the stadium proved to be insufficient.
Another item that had been at issue earlier last year was boundaries around the stadium for future development. Those boundaries on previous designs did not allow space for future expansion considerations of the race track. Ingram’s letter noted that the soccer club would modify their boundaries, to allow for the race track’s possible future.
His letter highlighted the fact that Mayor Cooper is indicating that one portion of the property, “Parcel 8C,” would be removed from consideration for the mixed-use redevelopment areas adjoining the Fairgrounds.
Ingram stated that, after reviewing the impact upon the plans with that parcel removed, that the project could not move forward.
He reaffirmed that Nashville Soccer is committed to fulfill their agreements to build the stadium, and return revenue to Metro.
Read the full text of the letter, attached in PDF form and linked for mobile users.
