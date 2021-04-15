NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club gave its first tour of the new Nashville SC stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds on the eve of the opener for the team’s second season.
Construction is underway at the stadium, set to be completed in May 2022.
Nashville SC opened play in Major League Soccer last season as an expansion team. Nashville SC qualified for the playoffs and reached the conference semifinals before falling to Columbus Crew 2-0.
Nashville SC hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.
Members of the media were given a tour on Thursday of the new Major League Soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
