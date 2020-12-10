NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More local small business owners continue to see long package delays at the post office.

At Jessica Karns business, they sell parts for ATV’s.

“Our parts are sometimes Christmas gifts, and we want them in a timely fashion,” Karns explained.

She said they bring 300 packages each day, five days a week, to the USPS off Royal Parkway.

“We find that the packages sit there. They aren’t moving. Our customers are getting very angry," Karns said. "They’re accusing us are for not sending the item.”

Karns said it takes a week for the packages to be scanned into the system. So, to customers, it appears she hasn’t dropped them off.

“Just before this interview, we had a customer who was very angry, and their item is just sitting, and we had to refund them," Karns said.

News 4 reached out to the USPS on Wednesday and again on Thursday. They gave us the same statement saying they’ve hired seasonal employees and are trying to return to a normal pace.

“We’ve called the 1-800 number, we’ve contacted many government officials, we’ve gone to our local branch. Like, “Hey, who can we talk to? What can we do about this? And I haven’t got much result," Karns said.

As a result, they’ve given some customers refunds up to $700. And they’ve decided not to bring their packages to the Royal Parkway location anymore.