Nashville skateboarders vying for $5,000 prize from Red Bull

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A skateboarding team from Nashville is hoping to take home a big prize being offered up by Red Bull, and you can help them do it.
The team recently participated in the Red Bull Terminal Takeover contest, where they competed with four other teams from around the country to make the coolest skateboarding video inside an abandoned New Orleans airport terminal-turned skatepark.
The team with the best video and the most votes will earn $5,000 toward their local skate scene, and right now you can vote for the Nashville team to help them win it.
This morning News4's Big Joe on the Go is at the Sixth Avenue Skatepark with the Nashville squad to talk to them about their experience making the video and get the word out on the big vote.
Click here to vote and learn more about the Red Bull Terminal Takeover.
