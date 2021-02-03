These six Nashville police officers evacuated residents moments before motor home exploded

Clockwise, from top-left: Officer Amanda Topping, Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer James Wells, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer Richard Luellen and Sgt. Timothy Miller.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN - The Metro Police officers who evacuated Second Avenue North before a bomb exploded on Christmas morning are receiving another recognition for their service. 

The 'Nashville Six' were named Officers of the Month for December by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C.. 

Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Tim Miller were first on the scene and rushed to evacuate homes and businesses before an RV exploded on Second Avenue. 

 
 

