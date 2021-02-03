NASHVILLE, TN - The Metro Police officers who evacuated Second Avenue North before a bomb exploded on Christmas morning are receiving another recognition for their service.
Our "Nashville 6" officers today were named Officers of the Month for December by the National Law Enforcement Memorial & Museum in Washington, D.C. Honored for their heroism: Officers Brenna Hosey, Tylor Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells & Sgt. Tim Miller. pic.twitter.com/xeMTf21Zim— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 3, 2021
The 'Nashville Six' were named Officers of the Month for December by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C..
Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Tim Miller were first on the scene and rushed to evacuate homes and businesses before an RV exploded on Second Avenue.
