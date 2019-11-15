Peter Mayer will sing a few songs and sign his book a " Junkman's Christmas Eve" Saturday at Parnassus Books, at 2:00 in Green Hills.
" Well I've been playing guitar with Jimmy Buffet for 30 years and this is something we play every night," he said.
Music has always attracted creative people who want to go above and beyond and do more.
This book a Junkman's Christmas Eve is Peter Mayer's more.
A true Christmas story, 7 siblings and him born in India to Christian Missionary Parents. On Christmas Morning, Mom and Dad lost count of the kids.
" Where my Dad had to figure out toys out of junk, because they forgot to buy enough presents for me."
Dad had to figure out toys out of junk, because they forgot to buy enough gifts due to the miscount.
Peter turned that moment into a song, now a book.
"No matter how old or how worn or broken you are, you still have purpose and meaning and good for someone else," he said.
A lot like a Jimmy Buffet Concert, where the point and purpose is always good.
