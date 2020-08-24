NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died, according to a Facebook post shared on his official page.
Justin Townes Earle (JTE), the son of folk artist Steve Earle, was only 38-years-old.
In the Facebook post, it reads:
It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.
You will be missed dearly Justin 💔
“I've crossed oceans
Fought freezing rain and blowing sand
I've crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers
Just looking for a place to land”
Artists and celebrities took to social media to mourn the singer's passing.
It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020
Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight.— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 24, 2020
JTE released nine albums, the first one dating back to 2007 named, "Yuma."
Earle's cause of death has not been revealed.
