The waterpark at Nashville Shores will welcome back guests just in time for summer starting today.
The park has many procedures and policies in place to keep its guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Team members will be screened upon arrival each day and will be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the park. Guests will also be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information on the Nashville Shores reopening, visit their site here: https://www.nashvilleshores.com/
