NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Thursday, the popular family destination Nashville Shores will reopen daily for the summer.
The waterpark is looking forward to a summer that will look more normal than last year, as restrictions lift across the park.
The park will also shift to a daily operating schedule starting today.
This morning our Big Joe on the Go is visiting the waterpark to find out why they're looking forward to Summer 2021 and all the fun offerings they've got planned for this year.
For more information on visiting Nashville Shores this summer click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.