NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ever since its opened, Nashville Shores has been a destination for many of us in these hot summer months.
That's where you'll find Big Joe on the Go this morning - suited up and ready to find out how the park changed its safety guidelines to keep its doors open.
On its website, Nashville Shores has listed a 'COVID-19 Guest Tips' page that educates its customers on the changes it has gone through.
Here are some examples of changes the resort has made:
- Face Masks: In accordance with new guidelines issued by local health authorities regarding the wearing of masks, all individuals who enter the season pass processing building and the general store will be required to wear a mask. Children 12 years old and younger are exempt from wearing masks. For safety reasons, face coverings are not permitted while swimming or on the attractions.
- Delays and Longer Wait Times: All guests should expect longer-than-normal wait times to pass through our security checkpoint, purchase tickets, process season passes, enter the park, receive food and beverage service, and experience attractions. We will continue to make changes to improve all processes and thank you for your patience. We have enhanced our already stringent cleaning procedures. So, some attractions, restrooms, or other areas may be temporarily closed due to increased cleaning. Due to fewer anticipated guests on the weekday, we recommend a weekday visit to ensure the best visit possible.
- Manage Park Capacity: The number of guests admitted each day is limited per state and local guidelines. While we have temporary capacity limits due to local and state COVID guidelines, the tremendous size of our property allows us to safely social distance, and we do not anticipate having to turn park visitors away.
For more information on the Nashville Shores' COVID-19 Guest Tips, click here.
