NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sheriff Daron Hall plans to reduce the number of inmates in the Sheriff Department's custody starting today.
The Sheriff is modifying the criteria making inmates eligible for Pre-Trial Release (PTR) consideration, as well as eliminating the work release program.
THe work release inmates are being furloughed immediately, and the number of inmates eligible for PTR will double over the next few days as criteria changes.
Hall emphasized in these unprecedented times, we must take bold action and the system cannot continue to operate under a “business as usual” mindset.
The Sheriff is providing the Nashville-Davidson County Public Defender with a list of individuals who are medically at high risk but may qualify for release, including those who are pregnant.
The Sheriff said they expect to have a COVID-19 case in their facilities at some time, and feel it's imperative to reduce inmate population before the outbreak.
