The cards that get sent to inmates say things like "Happy Valentines Day Daddy" and "I love you Daddy."
They look sweet and innocent enough, and even if you take a closer look you still may not notice that something is awry.
"In the old days it was pills. It was something you could see. It was really even something you could smell, but this is a different day and it's a lot of it," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.
Drug strips are now being hidden behind stamps and in between cards.
The lengths people go to are impressive.
In one, for example, the sender took suboxone strips that are water soluble and mixed them with paint.
It's designed to look like a child's painting that the inmate would then eat or smoke in order to get high.
"We've had people put it in letters and then, the letter you're reading, every exclamation point is soaked in drugs," said Hall. "You can't see it. It's very thin, very hard to detect."
It's why going forward, the Sheriff's Office will start scanning jail mail.
Inmates would then receive it on a tablet.
"So therefore, you cant get me that strip, that film, into my hands. It would never get to me. It would go to a third party and that's destroyed," said Hall.
It won't eradicate the problem, but it should help.
"And we need to implement it right away," said Hall.
As for their next challenge: legal documents.
The sheriffs office is required to open them in front of inmates.
They have to physically hand them a copy.
Recently, jailers found fake legal documents laced with 155 strips.
"So we will have some additional things we will do with legal mail because we wont send it to the third party," said Hall. "This drug is just so readily available. It's cheap and we need to find some ways to stop it."
The Sheriff's Office said this new system will come at a minimal cost.
They have to buy the scanners but they'll use their current mailroom employees to actually do the work.
Hall is also working with other sheriffs across the country to push Medicaid to stop covering the strip version of Suboxone, a drug that was designed to help people get off of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.