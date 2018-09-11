Dozens of pets escaping the wrath of Hurricane Florence recently arrived safe in Nashville.
The Big Fluffy Dog Rescue Group picked up 21 dogs and 15 cats from a shelter in St. Pawley's Island, South Carolina this week.
Now, their already-full kennel is even more packed, but rescuers felt they had no choice but to help.
"They're in harm's way -- the island, and the actual shelter is just feet from the shoreline [and] may not even be there after the hurricane comes through," explained Michelle Cadwell with Big Fluffy Dog Rescue. "So if no one can go down there, those animals don't stand a chance in surviving."
If you'd like to donate and help the rescue's cause, click here.
