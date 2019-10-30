NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville will host the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships, the last before the official 2022 Olympic team is chosen.
An announcement was made Wednesday morning at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue by U.S. figure skater and Nashville native Scott Hamilton.
"Who does big events better than the city of Nashville? No one, no one," said Hamilton.
"For any figure skater in this country to just become your nation's champion is a thrill and an honor like no other," said Hamilton.
The last time Nashville hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Championships was 1997.
