NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will take its first steps into Phase Three of its reopening plan weeks after entering Phase Two and following a rise of confirmed cases in Davidson County.
Despite key metrics not being where Coronavirus Task Force leaders would like them to be, they say the city is OK to step into Phase Three because Nashville has not overwhelmed hospitals with cases.
Phase Three brings more reopening and new safety procedures for local businesses.
One of the biggest changes for Nashville comes for small venues, which can now open at 50 percent capacity. Bars can now operate at 50 percent capacity as well.
All Metro parks and facilities are opening, and Metro camps including day and overnight family camps can operate at full capacity.
Restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 75 percent capacity and retail and commercial businesses may continue operating at 75 percent capacity.
With Phase Three, Nashvillians will still need to abide by precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask.
