NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has had a dramatic affect on the elderly and made family visits impossible for those living in senior homes.
The Brookdale Senior home in Green Hills found a way to change that for their residents.
Seniors got a much needed break from indoor life at Brookdale Senior home on Thursday.
The all volunteer band called “ Better than Thursday” has been playing inside Brookdale Senior home on Sundays for 10 years.
This performance was the first in two months and needed to be outdoors. Also a flyby of sorts took place too as family members in cars were honking and waving. It’s as close to an in person visit here in two months.
Band Leader Bob Tigert said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring.
“Seeing all these cars come out was absolutely awesome you can tell they loved it and this is why we make music right here," Tigert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.