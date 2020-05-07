Terry Bulger shows us how one senior home is making family visits possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has had a dramatic affect on the elderly and made family visits impossible for those living in senior homes. 

The Brookdale Senior home in Green Hills found a way to change that for their residents. 

Seniors got a much needed break from indoor life at Brookdale Senior home on Thursday. 

The all volunteer band called “ Better than Thursday” has been playing inside Brookdale Senior home on Sundays for 10 years.

This performance was the first in two months and needed to be outdoors. Also a flyby of sorts took place too as family members in cars were honking and waving. It’s as close to an in person visit here in two months.

Band Leader Bob Tigert said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring.

“Seeing all these cars come out was absolutely awesome you can tell they loved it and this is why we make music right here," Tigert said. 

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

