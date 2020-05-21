NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tears + cheers = success.
For Dontrail Spencer, he didn't learn that in math class. There, he learned algebra, geometry and pre-calculus, but that's why he's hugging his diploma.
"I got my diploma, man! I did it; I got it," he yelled in a now-viral video on Twitter.
Spencer's graduation parade at Pearl Cohn High School was a celebration of overcoming, after many attempts to quit high school. He even wanted to quit at several points.
His inspiration comes from his grandmother, who died recently and never got to see this moment. That's when he jumped onto the roof of his car and screamed in her honor.
Spencer currently has no plans for what's next; he's just happy to enjoy this moment for awhile.
