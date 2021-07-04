NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville has been selected as the host city for the USA-Canada United States Men's National Team's first home match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign.
The match will be September 5 at Nissan Stadium at 7 p.m.
Mayor John Cooper made the official announcement during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration downtown Nashville.
With winning at home vital to any team’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup, venue selection is a critical component. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter recognized Music City’s growing soccer culture and outstanding facilities as key factors in the selection.
“We know that one of the things critical to our success in World Cup Qualifying is having a strong home crowd and winning our home games,” said Berhalter. “When I think about the stadium, the field, and a crowd that’s full of energy, there's no better place to kick off our home World Cup qualifying series than in Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and we look forward to playing there.”
The match against Canada is part of the ‘triple date’ to open World Cup Qualifying during which the U.S. will play three matches in seven days.
Kickoff and ticket sales information will be confirmed in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.