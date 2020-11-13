NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Youth related crime is on the decline around Nashville, according to officials with the Juvenile court system.
Judge Sheila Calloway told NEWS4 in an interview that for all the bad we've seen through the pandemic, serious teen crime being significantly down is a silver lining.
"The fact that our youth is staying out of trouble is definitely positive," Calloway said.
According to numbers broken down from Metro Police by court officials, juvenile arrests were down more than 30% compared to this time in 2019.
In an email to NEWS4 regarding the numbers, officials point out a 56% overall decrease in juvenile violent felonies* since the same time period in 2019. The decrease in aggravated robberies (robberies with guns or serious bodily injury) during this time period has been dramatic.
See the breakdown and downward trend of yearly juvenile arrests here.
"I think that we have been fortunate that we have a community that recognizes we have to build that village and do better," said Calloway.
Judge Calloway said her court had worked hard with local groups and organizations to keep kids active. Jokingly, she said credited the pandemic explaining many parents or guardians are at home with their children more often.
"So they're home with their youth, and so there's less likelihood of them going to the streets finding things to get into,' she said.
Judge Calloway said the biggest area Nashvillians need to work on is control the number of car thefts, saying the rate police see break-ins or cars being taken is not going down.
"So we as adults are doing ourselves disfavor for our community safety. We've got to learn to lock our cars," said Calloway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.