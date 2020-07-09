NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — “The pandemic has created a lot of toxicity within homes and a lot of building pressure and tension within homes that may have been easier to release pre-pandemic,” says Becky Bullard.
Bullard is the Senior Director of Programs for the Metro Nashville Office of Family Safety. She says before the pandemic, they would do in person collaborative services at the Safety Center for their domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking, and sexual assault clients.
Now they’re doing a lot more remote advocacy and the clients are coming back in for teleconference appointments as the city has reopened.
“The floodgates are open, they’re able to get out of their homes safely. They’re able to access services, and often times they’re presenting with a lot of really, lethal, really high risk abuse they’ve been experiencing that they haven’t been able to report.”
She says while it can always be difficult for a survivor to access resources, its been even harder to leave home since March.
“Now with the pandemic, the person who’s being abusive in that home can use the pandemic as an excuse to isolate that person even further. So the pandemic is certainly being used as a tool to further abuse,” says Bullard. She goes on to say there’s also a lot of stress during this time, “if you’re adding stress of a pandemic on top of something that’s already abusive, that already has a lot of issues of power and control within a home, it can be explosive.”
Because of the concern, the Office of Family Safety has started digging into recent homicides. They found that since the first day of Nashville’s safer-at-home order March 23 and now, there’s been six domestic violence homicides compared to just one last year in the same time frame.
They also compared it to the time frame in the last five years and 2020 has the most.
- 2015- 1
- 2016- 2
- 2017- 4
- 2018- 3
- 2019- 1
- 2020- 6
“It is really concerning to us and so we need to dig into those homicides and look at the dynamics of those homicides to see what kind of contributing factors there were,” says Bullard.
MNPD shared all those cases with News4.
They include the April 5 fatal shooting of Tony Waters Jr., the April 10 beating death of Stephen Walker, the June 8 fatal shooting of Otis Meadows, the June 24 fatal shooting of Henry Rivera, the June 26 fatal shooting of Beverly McPherson, and the June 28 fatal shooting of Jerry Birdwell.
Family Safety says the cases deal with family, intimate partners, and roommates.
“So we’re seeing a lot of family tension, family turmoil that’s going on and when there is no space for those individuals to escape, it can really escalate rapidly.”
Bullard also points out that the number of firearms are increasing in homes.
“We have seen record numbers of firearm purchases since March in the United States, since the history of their tracking of background checks for guns and so when you add a firearm in an already very tense or abusive environment, it exponentially increases the risk to people in that household.”
She continues, “For us with intimate partner violence we know that just the presence of a firearm increases that persons risk of being murdered by their abuser by 500% and knowing now that there are so many homes where there are new firearms where there have never been firearms before, that’s really concerning because the risk is automatically increased for those individuals.”
With all that information and knowledge, the center has been reaching back out to old clients and checking on them. They say they get about 20 call-ins a day and 3 to 5 walk-ins.
“There’s a steady stream of people coming into the center that we’re seeing.”
Below is more information from the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.